Paul Vogt to become College of the Rockies’ new president

The College of the Rockies will soon have a new president at its helm.

On Friday morning, the COTR Board of Governor announced the upcoming appointment of Paul Vogt as the College’s eighth President and Chief Executive Officer.

Vogt will join the College mid-summer 2020, succeeding current President and CEO David Walls, who is retiring after seven years as President and a long and successful career in the post-secondary sector.

“We are pleased and excited that Paul Vogt is joining the College of the Rockies,” says Randal Macnair, Board Chair. “Paul is admired as a strong leader in the public service and the post-secondary world. He will be an exceptional fit for the College and the region.”

After David Walls announced his retirement in 2019, the College began the search for a new president last fall. The search was guided by an internal search committee, which included members from the Board, students, senior administration, management, faculty and support staff. The consultative process took place over several months and included interviews and discussions with employees and external community stakeholders, including the Ktunaxa Nation.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to congratulate David on his upcoming retirement and thank him for his leadership for these last seven years,” said Macnair. David Walls will remain as President until mid-summer 2020.

Vogt joins the College with a long career in public administration, including eight years as head of the Manitoba public service and seven years of teaching at the post-secondary level. He previously held the role of president of Red River College in Winnipeg, where he had a successful track record of building industry engagement through applied research partnerships, attracting federal research grants and creating a robust institutional culture for the College and the community.

“During our selection process, Paul displayed his passion for post-secondary education and student success,” said Macnair. “His previous leadership experience and ability to bring stakeholders together in collaborative and productive ways will help the College build upon its strategic course for the future.”

“I’m very excited to join the College of the Rockies,” said Vogt. “The College has an excellent teaching reputation, and during the interview process, I was especially impressed with the College’s employees and management team and their overall passion to provide outstanding educational and innovative programming to meet the needs of the East Kootenay region.”

“There’s such opportunity here to continue on the good work that’s already occurred at the College to further meet the career-oriented education and labour force needs of our communities. Agility and innovation are both key to our future success,” added Vogt.

Vogt holds a Master of Philosophy from Oxford University and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Political Studies from the University of Manitoba. He is also a Rhodes Scholar and recipient of several graduate fellowships and public service awards.

In Manitoba, Vogt was involved extensively in the local community, serving in the United Way Cabinet and is an Officer for the Canada West Foundation, the Winnipeg Airport Authority, the Fort Whyte Foundation and the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“I’m originally from Manitoba, but I have some family ties to the area and welcome the opportunity to return to this beautiful region and make it our home,” added Vogt. He will be joined in Cranbrook with his wife Meredith. He has one grown son who is completing graduate work in the U.S.

