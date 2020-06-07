Peaceful gathering held in Kimberley in support of Black Lives Matter movement

On Sunday, June 7, a group of people gathered together to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement which is taking place all around the world.

The peaceful group came together outside of the Kimberley Bulletin office on Sunday morning, with signs and information available for people to learn about the issues facing Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) and the LGBTQ+ communities in Canada.

They then marched, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe,” and “no justice, no peace,” through the Platzl and around through back alleys to avoid blocking traffic.

People then had a chance to take to the microphone to share their experiences with racism and discrimination here in Kimberley.

The gathering was initiated by Gary Gallagher, and with a group of other supporters, they ensured that social distancing was in affect and masks were worn if possible. Porta potties, medical professionals and water were also on site.



