Pedestrian hit in Marysville

On Monday, May 14 around 5p.m. ambulance, fire, and police responded to an accident where a pedestrian was hit in Marysville on Highway 95A at the crosswalk by 304 Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

“We had a motor vehicle incident in Marysville, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle,” explained Sgt. Chris Newel with the Kimberley RCMP. “We were quite concerned but [with] an update from the ambulance, she is doing a lot better than when she left.”

He added that the RCMP is taking the incident seriously “given the circumstances of events” and an ambulance was there to evaluate the scene. The lane was blocked for several hours.

“I spoke to the ambulance, they had taken her to the hospital and we were pretty optimistic as opposed to when they left so good news on the front there,” said Newel.

More to come.