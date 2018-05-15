Pedestrian hit in Marysville

On Monday, May 14 around 5p.m. ambulance, fire, and police responded to an accident where a pedestrian was hit in Marysville on Highway 95A at the crosswalk by 304 Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

“We had a motor vehicle incident in Marysville, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle,” explained Sgt. Chris Newel with the Kimberley RCMP. “We were quite concerned but [with] an update from the ambulance, she is doing a lot better than when she left.”

He added that the RCMP is taking the incident seriously “given the circumstances of events” and an ambulance was there to evaluate the scene. The lane was blocked for several hours.

“I spoke to the ambulance, they had taken her to the hospital and we were pretty optimistic as opposed to when they left so good news on the front there,” said Newel.

More to come.

Previous story
NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit in Marysville

On Monday, May 14 around 5p.m. ambulance, fire, and police responded to… Continue reading

Anthrax/Testament concert cancelled

Refunds available at Western Financial Place box office

Three Arrested with guns and drugs near Fort Steele

On May 10th, 2018, the Cranbrook RCMP entered into an investigation of… Continue reading

Challenger Baseball opens inaugural season at Moir Park

New program for East Kootenay kids with disabilities has very successful opening day in Cranbrook

UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from… Continue reading

Watch: Tour of the Kimberley SunMine

An exclusive look at Kimberley’s award-winning SunMine

NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the possibility Monday of immediately wrapping up a NAFTA deal

Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

An Alberta school division has apologized after a staff member at a Christian school wore blackface while dressed has a Spice Girl

55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

Thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza’s border with Israel, as Israel enjoyed the festive inauguration of new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

Federal budget bill quietly proposes tool to ease penalties for corporate crime

A proposal that would allow prosecutors to suspend criminal charges against companies has been added to fed’s budget legislation.

Tory staffer lobbied senators to delay legal-pot bill weeks before being fired

An employee of the Conservatives’ lead Senate critic on marijuana legalization had been lobbying independent senators for several weeks before he was fired

Update: High court orders new trial for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

The parents will be appealing their conviction for failing to provide the necessaries of life to the Supreme Court of Canada

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

Most Read