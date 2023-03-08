Snow removal signs and snow piled in the street are shown in Yellowknife, N.W.T., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Pedestrian in Fort St. John, B.C., killed by snow clearing equipment

Bystanders provided first aid but the unresponsive victim was pronounced dead in hospital

A man has died in northeastern British Columbia after being hit by a piece of equipment used for snow clearing.

The pedestrian was on a street in a business area of Fort St. John when he was hit Monday.

A statement from RCMP says bystanders provided first aid but the unresponsive victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam video taken in the area on Monday between 4:45 and 5:15 p.m.

The City of Fort St. John initially said one of its vehicles was involved, but issued an update a short time later saying any link had not been confirmed by police.

The RCMP statement says an investigation continues and any witnesses should contact the BC Highway Patrol in Fort St. John.

—With files from 100.1 MooseFM

Alberta snow

