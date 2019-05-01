Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

The Avengers may be a team of stellar superheros, but Metro Vancouver now has “The Unflushables” – a duo that goes by the name Pee and Poo.

Their mission: send a memorable reminder to watch what you flush down the toilet and keep it to the absolute basics.

Despite packaging that suggests they are flushable, wipes are the most commonly disposed item that need to stay out of the sewage system, according to Metro Vancouver.

Dental floss, hair, tampons and applicators, condoms, medications and paper towel are the other common products that cause clogs and other problems in the region’s solid waste system.

These clogs cost millions of dollars a year to deal with, according to Metro Vancouver chair and Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart.

“That includes the chemicals that get flushed but it includes having to open up pumps and try to unclog them, repair damage to the infrastructure that moves our flushed products through our system to a sewage treatment plant – and that’s a real cost to taxpayers,” he said in a video for the campaign posted on social media Monday.

ALSO READ: Metro Vancouver fears rising use of garburators will strain sewage plants

It’s the campaign’s third year for Metro Vancouver, but seemingly first year with the mascots. Since the video was posted online, the duo have received mixed reviews.

“Friggin ridiculous. This is not going to stop people from flushing unflushables! Waste of money,” wrote Rebecca Oakey.

Meanwhile, others lamented that they enjoy the kid-friendly approach.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away
Next story
Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Just Posted

BC Chorfest 2019 coming to Kimberley Conference Centre

The Kimberley Community Choir will host singers from across the East and West Kootenays.

Cyclist pedalling from coast to coast raising money for Parkinson’s disease

Walter Reich is cycling across Canada to fundraise, boost awareness for Parkinson’s disease

Kimberley swim club to kick off season

There will be an open house meet and greet on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

Prescribed burn in Levirs Ave. area cancelled

Please note that due to uncooperative weather the prescribed burn in the… Continue reading

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery Mount Baker Student Exhibition “Touch” Art That Makes… Continue reading

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

Most Read