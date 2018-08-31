Nanaimo Fire Rescue and RCMP investigate Friday after an explosion and fire, reportedly from a firework in a tent at Discontent City. One man is in hospital, reportedly with serious burns, say first responders. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and RCMP are investigating after a man was reportedly injured in an explosion and fire at Discontent City homeless camp.

The incident happened early Friday morning, Aug. 31, and Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officers and police are following up with an investigation today.

“Yes, we had a call there and are investigating it this morning,” Karen Fry, Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief, said in an e-mail. “Initial reports are that there was an explosion from reported fireworks inside a tent last night that burned an individual to his feet and legs.”

First responders at the scene reported that the injuries were serious.

RELATED: Court rules against City of Nanaimo, fire safety enforcement order denied

RELATED: Nanaimo fire chief takes heat for tent city fire safety order


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage
Next story
Regional news recap

Just Posted

Council approves road closure on Ross St. A

Kimberley City Council has approved first, second and third readings of a… Continue reading

Kimberley Outdoor Movie Night

Kootenay Savings will screen The Incredibles 2 at Kimberley Alpine Resort on September 7, 2018.

Containment lines continue to hold on Meachen Creek fire

BC Wildfire Service reported Friday morning that all containment lines continue to… Continue reading

Kimberley schools evacuation plans

Schools prepared should Kimberley evacuation alert be upgraded

KUMR to hold community appreciation weekend

The weekend of September 8 and 9, the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway… Continue reading

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

Vehicle fire near Jaffray spreads to surrounding grass; crews extinguish

Although the vehicle is a total loss, there were no injuries and the fire was fully extinguished.

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

Most Read