Luke Strimbold, right, enters the Smithers courthouse May 6, 2019 with his lawyer Stan Tessmer, to plead guilty to four sexual assault charges. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

An online petition is calling on the attorney general to appeal the recent sentence of the former mayor of Burns Lake.

Luke Strimbold was sentenced to two years less a day in jail this week in Smithers, after he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault against boys under the age of 16.

The Crown had argued for a four- to six-year sentence, while the defence asked for 18 months.

READ MORE: Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The online petition, organized by Glenn LaLiberte, argues the sentence was too light.

“Strimbold’s victims will live with this traumatic event for the rest of their lives,” the petition says. “What is the message our justice system is sending to others that harm innocent children? This was a deliberate act carried out over many years and yet Strimbold will serve less time than he did victimizing children.”

Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service, said the case is under review.

“The special prosecutor will be carefully reviewing the sentencing reasons in this case to determine what steps will be taken following this ruling,” he said in an email. “There will be no comment on the decision, the facts of the case or the review process while this is underway.”

About 200 people had signed the petition as of 4 p.m. PT on Dec. 5.


