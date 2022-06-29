Phase 1 of Fernie Street townhome development gets go ahead

Kimberley City Council dealt with a number of development permit and variance applications at their regular meeting on June 27, 2002, the first being a development permit for the Fernie Street townhome project, which council approved.

This will allow for the building of nine townhome units at 99 Fernie Street, phase one of the development.

This includes one four townhome building and one five. The units will be three bedroom with a square footage of just over 1600.

Coun. Darryl Oakley said that the only feedback he had received had to do with increased traffic, and asked Planner Justin Cook if he had concerns.

Cook said that during the zoning approval process last summer a traffic review was conducted and that traffic would not cause unnecessary risk to the neighbourhood.

It was also stated again that while there is only one main road into the Townsite area, there was a second egress available through the lower mine yard to Gerry Sorensen Way.

“We did have a working mine up there with shift changes several times a day,” said Coun. Jason McBain, regarding traffice concerns. “We need to keep it in perspective.”

Mayor Don McCormick said that he was satisfied that the planning department had done a thorough analysis with the traffic impact studies.

The development permit approved by council does not deal with phase 2 of the project, which includes two more townhome buildings.

READ: Fernie Street development rezoning proceeds

a



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter