Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday, June 10, mentioned Grand Forks among two other COVID “hot spots” in B.C. Photo: Screenshot - YouTube COVID-19 BC Update, June 10, 2021

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday, June 10, mentioned Grand Forks among two other COVID “hot spots” in B.C. Photo: Screenshot - YouTube COVID-19 BC Update, June 10, 2021

PHO Henry says West Kootenay city is a COVID ‘hot spot’ in B.C.

There are 11 cases of COVID-19 in the Grand Forks local health area, according the BC CDC

Grand Forks is a “hot spot” of COVID-19 cases within B.C., according to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry in a press conference Thursday afternoon, June 10, contrasted the city’s recent spike in active cases with local health areas (LHAs) across much of the province, where she said cases had either dropped or were absent altogether.

READ MORE: Boundary School District reports growing number of COVID-19 infections over weekend

“Happily, we see that in most areas of the province there have been little to no cases, in many, many communities. There continues to be transmission in the Lower Mainland and a few hots spots, including in the Peace Region, in the North and also in the Grand Forks area,” she said.

Henry spoke against a virtual backdrop showing the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BC CDC’s) latest map of case numbers by LHAs. Grand Forks and the surrounding area show up in dark orange, in sharp contrast to the Kettle River Valley Trail and Castlegar LHAs, which showed up in yellow and white.

The Interior Health Authority has not declared an outbreak in Grand Forks as of Thursday afternoon.

There are 11 active COVID cases in the Grand Forks LHA, according to the BC CDC’s latest COVID map, released Wednesday, June 9. Those numbers covered cases reported between May 30 and June 5.

The recent spike in cases dovetails at least seven cases within the Boundary School District (SD51) following exposures at Grand Forks Secondary School and potential exposures at Christina Lake Elementary and Grand Forks’ John A. Hutton Elementary, according to emails by SD 51’s acting superintendent, Anna Lautard, and Interior Health’s website.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGrand Forks

Previous story
Police discover woman’s body in Okanagan home while investigating double homicide

Just Posted

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday, June 10, mentioned Grand Forks among two other COVID “hot spots” in B.C. Photo: Screenshot - YouTube COVID-19 BC Update, June 10, 2021
PHO Henry says West Kootenay city is a COVID ‘hot spot’ in B.C.

There are 11 cases of COVID-19 in the Grand Forks local health area, according the BC CDC

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
Kimberley and Cranbrook residents can now drop in at local clinic for their first vaccine dose

The drop in is only for those who haven’t had a first dose

(File)
“Gift card scam,” and “grandparent scam” are on the rise, Cranbrook RCMP say

Folks are falling for these scams: “No Government agency or reputable company will ever ask anyone to pay with gift cards in lieu of their fines”

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada
COLUMN: Conservatives call on Liberals to withdraw internet bill

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison writes about Bill C-10

The proposed development is for two lots on Fernie Street.
Townhome development proposed for Fernie St. in Townsite, Kimberley

A 20 unit townhouse development is being proposed for Fernie Street in… Continue reading

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

John Anjo, founder/ director of Dwelltech, poses in front of his newest creation. The YOCTO is a 72 square foot tiny home with all the fixings. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

Chilliwack’s Matt Johnson was strapped into a straight jacket and hung by his ankles upside down, and had less than two minutes to free himself before two spinning saw blades fell. (America’s Got Talent video)
VIDEO: Chilliwack escape artist Matt Johnson dazzles judges on America’s Got Talent

Johnson brought a packed auditorium to its feet with a death-defying stunt

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL as ‘calculated decision’

Toews says pipeline would have provided $30 billion over two decades had it gone through

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly says he has no intentions of leaving the Green Party. (House of Commons image)
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Manly, May only remaining Green MPs after Jennica Atwin left for the Liberals over internal disputes

Most Read