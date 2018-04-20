Pictured: Cranbrook resident Jim Cameron in his dining room (left). Juanita Eugene watches her horses in a field near the ?aq’am community. Photos courtesy Ashlee Dawn Photography.

Photo exhibit showcases Mountains of Personality

Project from local photographer puts the spotlight on regional personalities, landmarks

A local photographer will be showcasing a project featuring photographs of community members from across the East Kootenay at a gala on Monday, April 23, at Soulfood starting at 7:30 pm.

Ashlee Perreault, who recently started up her photography business — Ashlee Dawn Photography — has spent the last few months chronicling subjects from across the region as part of a project through the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance and the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT).

The exhibit — Mountains of Personality — was entirely pitched by Perreault, who designed and sent out surveys through websites, email and social media to gather feedback and nominations for her photo subjects.

Her vision was to have the region identify people who give back to the community and represent the Kootenay heritage, lifestyle and way of living.

“I’ve lived in seven different countries; I’ve lived over in Newfoundland, I’ve lived in Alberta, I’ve lived in BC; travelled all over the place, family in Ontario. We have an amazing country and it’s an amazing world, but it’s an amazing country,” Perreault said.

“There was something about driving through the tunnel near Fernie, seeing Fisher Peak, going through all the turns near Moyie…going through all that and you’re home, all of the sudden.

“…This whole area is just amazing and it kind of started to showcase who we are. What is the East Kootenay? That’s why I included places and animals and whatever our weird personalities are in the East Kootenay.”

Perreault then waded through the flood of responses for nominees and set out contacting ones that met the project requirements to see if they’d be willing to be interviewed and photographed.

“I had to reach out to a lot of people and say, ‘Please don’t hang up on me, I don’t need your money, I don’t need anything, please listen to what I have to say,’” she laughed.

The end result of that process was nearly 50 photographs of subjects from around the region who were photographed in various settings that they were comfortable with.

For example, one photograph of Jim Cameron, a local musician, author and historian, was set in his dining room with his cat in his lap, a guitar on a stand in the background and a sentimental painting on the wall.

Another photo is a portrait of Juanita Eugene, a member of the ?aq’am community who is leaning on a fence post in a field, wearing a colourful hat and watching her horses.

“What I ended up doing was coming up with six random questions…instead of me just showing up and taking their picture, I showed up and talked to them, found out about them and then took their picture,” Perreault said.

The exhibit will be on display at Soulfood from April 22-28th, with a Kimberley Gala set for May 10th at the Green Door in the Platzl. The exhibit will then be displayed at the Snowdrift Cafe from May 11-17th.

For more information, visit Perreault’s website at www.ashleedawnphotography.ca

Previous story
UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader
Next story
News recap: Kimberley

Just Posted

RCMP warn of CRA scams

Callers re often threatened with jail or deportation

MLA Report

Quarterly report from MLA Doug Clovechok

Kimberley will go the distance with cardboard boats

For the Bulletin Time to save your cardboard and unroll your duct… Continue reading

Benjamin Circus headed to Kimberley

The Great Benjamin Circus is coming to the Kimberley Civic Centre on… Continue reading

Disappointment for Team BC at U18 curling

Kaila Buchy intends to continue competitive curling

Mark Creek Market’s Great Grocery Giveaway

Matt Honeyman wrangled almost $500 worth of groceries in 60 seconds.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

4-20: Pot activists continue their fight beyond legalization

Cannabis activists say there is still a lot to fight for beyond legalization

It’s tax time

Frequently asked questions

Comey memos: Trump talks of jailed journalists and ‘hookers’

A 15 page document written by former FBI Director James Comey about dealings with Trump is released to press

UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader

Prince Charles to succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II as head of the 53-nation alliance

U.S. team wins BC Hockey League championship for first time in 39 years

B.C. players help the Wenatchee Wild defeat Prince George in best-of-seven series

Robot caretakers could be in your future

If the idea of a sex robot made heads turn this week, what about a robot nurse at your bedside?

Woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at Halifax mall

An American woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a decade

Most Read