PHOTOS: British Columbians show their support for Humboldt with ‘Jersey Day’

People across the province donned their hockey jerseys to show support for the Humboldt Broncos

British Columbians sent their support for the family members of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash Thursday, during nation-wide ‘Jersey Day.’

Created by a group of hockey moms in Langley, the simple act of posting a photo in a sports jersey has gone viral, all to honour those who lost their loved one’s in last week’s bus crash northeast of Saskatoon.

