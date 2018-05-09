Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

A massive fire at a golf cart storage facility has sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky at the Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus.

Huge walls of flame also burst up from the storage area and caught portions of nearly trees on fire.

The fire is, however, away from the main clubhouse.

Crews from the Chemainus and Crofton fire departments are on scene and expect to be for several hours.

When the first responders arrived, they saw the cart shed fully involved with flames spreading up the trees in behind.

RCMP have been called to control traffic but told firefighters it will take a while as they are also quite busy.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue is responding as mutual aid at the Chemainus Fire Hall.

Exact cause isn’t known at this time and no one is believed to have been injured.

 

Fiona Constable captured this photo near the scene of a fire at Mt. Brenton Golf Club. (Submitted Photo)

Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. woman gets 7-year ban in animal cruelty case after 82 cats, dogs seized

Just Posted

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Woman in racially charged viral video identified as Cranbrook resident

Paul Rodgers A video taken on April 21 at a Lethbridge Denny’s… Continue reading

East Kootenay snow pack rises to 150 per cent of normal

More precipitation, late start to melt lead to high snow packs throughout province

Real estate inventory remains low in Kimberley

This past winter the Bulletin reported on the less than robust real… Continue reading

REALM moves community inclusion movement forward

Cranbrook organization to present at Birmingham conference

Emergency Preparedness Week in Kimberley

Prepare yourself, family, and home in the event of an emergency.

WATCH: Kimberley’s Walk With Your Doc

Every year, Doctors and patients across British Columbia participate in the World… Continue reading

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: B.C. woman gets 7-year ban in animal cruelty case after 82 cats, dogs seized

Two years probation and 100 hours of community service for Surrey woman Xin (Ivy) Zhou

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

Most Read