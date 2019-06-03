Jaalen Edenshaw with his father Guujaaw and young companion inspecting the grey whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach (Archie Stocker Sr.).

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

  • Jun. 3, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

by Archie Stocker Sr.

Three stranded grey whales that washed up on the shores of Haida Gwaii, last week brining the number of dead grey whales on B.C.’s coast to five this year.

This whale was found just south of Jungle Beach. The stench was overpowering and the whale was in very bad shape.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii grey whale deaths add to growing trend

READ MORE: Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast promts investigation

Gray Whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach. (Archie Stocker Sr.)

(Archie Stocker Sr.)

(Archie Stocker Sr.)

Jaalen Edenshaw with his father Guujaaw and young companion inspecting the grey whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach (Archie Stocker Sr.).

Jaalen Edenshaw with his father Guujaaw and young companion inspecting the grey whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach (Archie Stocker Sr.).

Previous story
Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada
Next story
Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Just Posted

GALLERY: Marysville Daze 2019

The annual Mark Creek Lions pancake breakfast was a hit, as always.

Kimberley Museum to house Nature Park archive

By Rod Chapman The Kimberley Nature Park Society (KNPS) has completed a… Continue reading

Cranbrook and Kimberley Highland Dancers at Provincial Championships

Six local Highland dancers and their teachers recently returned from the provincial… Continue reading

NDP MPs call for prioritization of softwood lumber agreement

The federal NDP is taking the governing Liberals to task for failing… Continue reading

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

WATCH: Kimberley news recap

The top news stories this week in Kimberley.

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple’s date by Florida lake

The animal ate all the guac, and even the bowl

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Most Read