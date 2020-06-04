PHOTOS: Momma black bear and cubs spotted in Townsite

A momma black bear and her two cubs, spotted getting near The Pines Special Care home in Kimberley. Momma lounged around on the ground while her cubs played in the trees before awkwardly clambering down and moving on to a new spot. Photographed from the safety of his vehicle by Paul Rodgers.

