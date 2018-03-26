PHOTOS: Our Lady Peace, Matthew Good rock out Cranbrook

Our Lady Peace, Matthew Good stop in the Key City as part of a cross-Canada tour.

Matthew Good and Our Lady Peace rocked out Western Financial Place on Saturday night in Cranbrook, running through their classic hit singles mixed with new material as part of a cross-Canada tour together.

Raine Maida and Our Lady Peace closed out the show with Matthew Good and both bands together performing Good’s smash single ‘Hello, Time Bomb’ after a few hours of sharing the stage.

Matthew Good opened the show with ‘Something Like a Storm and energized the crowd with a set list that included singles such as ‘Load Me Up’ and ‘Apparitions’

Good switched between raw and powerful performances on his electric guitar while also including a set that featured an acoustic redition of ‘Strange Days’

Our Lady Peace followed up afterwards and kept the Canadiana rock vibe going with a nostalgic trip down memory lane for songs such as ‘Innocent,’ ‘Not Enough’ and ‘Is Anybody Listening?’

Led by charismatic frontman Raine Maida, the OLP frontman used a megaphone as part of his performance and waded out into the crowd during ‘Clumsy’

All photos by Trevor Crawley

 

