Pink Shirt Day in Kimberley

It was Pink Shirt Day across the province on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Students at Selkirk held an assembly, attended by Kimberley RCMP to talk about anti-bullying. Paul Rodgers file

Kimberley RCMP joined students at Selkirk Secondary in Kimberley in support on National Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday — raising awareness against bullying.

READ: Kimberley schools raise awareness of bullying with Pink Shirt Day

RCMP officers across B.C. were wearing pink to show their support for the initiative.

It doesn’t matter if the bullying takes place in person, at work or school, online or in the community, it is still bullying and as a Province and community we should not tolerate it. The RCMP, British Columbia’s Provincial Police Force, supports all of their local communities and stands with them to fight against this negative behaviour.

Bullying can be any unwelcome or aggressive behaviour that often makes a person uncomfortable, hurt or scared. It often has long term effects either physically, socially or psychologically not only on the victim but the bystanders who witness it.

“Raising awareness on the issues and standing together in pink with our communities, allows us to take a collective stance and show there is no tolerance for this behavior”, says Deputy Commissioner, Jennifer Strachan Commanding Officer of the BC RCMP.

“Kimberley RCMP officers recognize and support pink shirt day and will be out in the community raising awareness against bullying,” Sgt Chris Newel, Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander.

The RCMP also reminds parents to speak to their children about bullying to ensure they aren’t silent victims. For more information and tips to share with children, please visit:

RCMP Bullying and Cyberbullying

Youth in BC www.youthinbc.com

Erase Bullying www.erasebullying.ca

Kids Help Phone www.kidshelpphone.ca

Need Help Now www.needhelpnow.ca

Pink Shirt Day www.pinkshirtday.ca



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter