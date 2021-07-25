Planned ignition for Bill Nye Mountain fire could happen today

The Bill Nye Mountain fire near Wasa is at 1,057 hectares. BC Wildifre file. The Bill Nye Mountain fire near Wasa is at 1,100 hectares. BC Wildifre file.

The Regional District of East Kootenay has issued a further evacuation order relating to one property on Lazy Lake Road. This order was issued on Saturday, July 24, 2021. This is in addition to an order for two properties on the Lakit Creek FSR issued on July 21.

According to the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service on Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Bill Nye Mountain fire is at 1100 hectares.

A planned ignition could go off as early as today.

Efforts to construct a guard along the west flank of the fire are progressing well. Ground crews continue to prepare control lines along the base of the slope and up the slopes as far as possible due to steep, unstable terrain. Water delivery systems are being installed in advance of a planned ignition, scheduled to take place as early as Sunday, July 25. Planned ignitions remove fuel in the fire’s path to slow growth and limit spread and only proceed if conditions are suitable. Safety is always the top priority. Smoke will likely be visible from Cranbrook, Kimberley and to motorists travelling along Highway 95.