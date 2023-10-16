Fire crews continue to put out the fire at Hazel Trembath Elementary School in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Plans are underway to bring school life back to normal as quickly as possible for students and teachers after a Metro Vancouver elementary school was destroyed in a suspicious weekend fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Fire crews continue to put out the fire at Hazel Trembath Elementary School in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Plans are underway to bring school life back to normal as quickly as possible for students and teachers after a Metro Vancouver elementary school was destroyed in a suspicious weekend fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Plans underway to get back to the books after suspicious fire razes B.C. school

Coquitlam RCMP investigating a suspicious fire at Hazel Trembath Elementary School in Port Coquitlam

Plans are underway to bring school life back to normal as quickly as possible for students and teachers at a Metro Vancouver elementary school that was destroyed in a suspicious weekend fire.

Coquitlam School District 43 says in a statement to families on its website that plans are in the works to support continued learning for the school community at Hazel Trembath Elementary School in Port Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious fire at the school, which was fully engulfed when first responders arrived at the scene early Saturday.

The RCMP urged the public to avoid the area in and around the school due to potentially hazardous air quality caused by the fire, saying road closures near the school should be expected for several days as the investigation continues.

About 215 students attended Hazel Trembath Elementary School.

The school district statement said “this is very sad news for our students, staff, and school community.”

