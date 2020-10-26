Kids trick or treating in Kimberley’s Platzl last year. It’s going to be a bit different this year, but with proper precautions, it can still be fun for the kids. Kimberley Bulletin file.

Platzl businesses invite kids to socially-distanced trick or treating

Taking a few precautions will create a fun Halloween for Kimberley kids

Shop Kimberley, a group of local businesses who advocate for patronizing local business establishments, is offering Trick or Treating in the Platzl on Halloween Day.

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Platzl businesses businesses will be handing out candy as in previous years. They will be taking extra steps to encourage safe social distancing and ask that participants observe any social distancing rules posted at each business. Some businesses require masks to enter so everyone is encouraged to come prepared.

Mayor Don McCormick says the City will not be putting out any guidelines for Holloween except to advise everyone to follow the advise of the Provincial Health Officer.

If you want to go a little further with trick or treating and hit some neighbourhoods, the BC Centre for Disease Control offers the following tips.

No matter how you celebrate Halloween this year…

1. Turn off your porch light and stay at home if you are sick or self-isolating.

2. Try including a non-medical mask or face covering as part of your costume.

◦ Costume masks should not be worn over non-medical masks or face coverings as that may make it difficult to breathe.

3. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.

Skip Halloween parties this year

1. Leave the parties behind.

◦ Indoor gatherings, big or small, put people at higher risk of getting COVID-19.

◦ Celebrate with your favourite Halloween movie or other traditions that you can do with your household or social group.

2. If you host or attend a small party, keep it within your social group (Stick to six).

◦ You should know everyone who attends, no plus ones.

◦ Follow our guidelines for safer celebrations.

◦ Don’t pass around snacks, drinks, smokes, tokes, and vapes

◦ Be more outside, than inside. Keep your space well-ventilated with windows open.

◦ Avoid using props that can cause coughing, such as smoke machines.

◦ Be careful with hand sanitizer and open flames – hand sanitizer is very flammable!

Trick-or-treating can be done safely by following these tips

1. Respect homes by staying away if the lights are out.

2. Keep to your local neighbourhood this year.

◦ Avoid trick-or-treating in busy areas or indoors (in places like malls) since there may not be enough space to distance. Indoor spaces may require a non-medical mask or face covering.

3. Trick-or-treat in a small social group, stick to six people.

◦ Leave space between you and other groups to reduce crowding on stairs and sidewalks.

4. Wash your hands before you go out, when you get home, and before eating treats.

◦ Keep hand sanitizer with you if eating treats on the go.

◦ You don’t need to clean every treat. You should instead wash your hands after handling treats and not touch your face.

Get creative handing out treats

1. Get creative!

◦ Use tongs, a baking sheet or make a candy slide to give more space when handing out candy.

◦ Plan to hand out individual treats instead of offering a shared bowl.

◦ Only hand out sealed, pre-packaged treats.

2. Wear a non-medical mask that covers your nose and mouth when handing out treats.

3. Be more outside, than inside.

◦ If you can, stand outside your door to hand out treats. Then kids won’t need to touch the door or doorbell.

◦ If you’re unable to sit outside to hand out treats, clean and disinfect doorbells and knobs, handrails, and any other high touch surface often during the evening

4. If you are decorating, avoid props that can cause coughing, such as smoke machines.

5. Help make trick-or-treating more accessible to everyone by handing out treats from the bottom of your stairs or at your curb-side.

Halloween

