Platzl Trick or Treat, Kimberley Horror Fest unveil details as Halloween approaches

The Platzl Trick or Treat returns this year. Masks are required in businesses and measures will be in place to ensure safe social distancing. Bulletin file.

With Halloween fast approaching, there is some exciting news regarding upcoming events.

Firstly, the organizers of Kimberley Horror Fest announced the details for their Saturday, Nov. 6 event, after tentatively releasing plans earlier this fall and awaiting more concrete guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 related restrictions and regulations.

They have announced there will be two event options to choose from, either general admission tickets granting access to the film festival component, located in the Centre 64 Theatre, or VIP Access tickets, granting access to the films as well as a “post-apocalyptic gala” hosted in the studio.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the 5th annual Kimberley Horror Fest on Saturday, November 6th,” said organizer Chantel Delaney. “We are going to have more films than ever before, we have recruited a panel of professional judges and we’ve increased the prize money for filmmakers. The cherry on top is that we are able to have an in-person event this year!”

The VIP Access event in the studio will allow attendees to see the films, plus be treated to a live music performance and a cocktail hour sponsored by Bohemian Spirits.

Proof of double vaccination is required for either event. For anyone unable to attend in person, the films will also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube for free that same night.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 20.

The weekend prior to this will also see the return of Platzl Trick or Treat. Because Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, the businesses of the Platzl agreed to host this annual event on Friday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m., as more businesses will be open and kids will be wearing costumes to school that day anyways.

“This has always been a great time in the Platzl,” Delaney said. “We typically see a few hundred kids come out with their parents. Despite the pandemic challenges the businesses have worked together to keep this event fun and safe for everyone. “Last year we saw a lot of creativity to hand out candy while keeping a safe distance. There were candy slides and other cool things that the kids loved.”

Delaney adds that masks are required to enter businesses and shops will all be taking steps to encourage safe social distancing.



