City playgrounds will reopen this Friday. Paul Rodgers/Kimberley Bulletin file

Playgrounds and public washrooms to reopen in Kimberley Friday, June 5

This Friday, June 5, 2020, the City of Kimberley will re-open more facilities as part of their phased plan.

Next to open will be all playgrounds and the public washroom facilities at Rotary Park and the Skate Park.

READ: City of Kimberley closes all parks, public recreation areas

READ: City of Kimberley begins to gradually reopen some parks and facilities

Enhanced public health and safety measures will be in place.

Detailed signage will be placed at all parks and washrooms outlining expectations of proper use. Please note that City staff will not be sanitizing playground equipment as the BC Parks and Recreation Association states that the UV rays from the sun, as well as rain water, helps to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Washroom facilities will be cleaned once a day at opening with operating hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. each day. All washrooms and playground equipment are ‘use at your own risk’.

City staff strongly encourages patrons to continue to practice safe physical distancing; stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of cold or flu; wash hands often; limit the number of people you are coming in contact with; and be patient with other children using equipment. Please pay attention to all posted signage and directions.

The City thanks one and all for their dedication to helping flatten the curve in Kimberley and in BC. If you require further information, please contact the Operations Department at 250-427-9660 or email operations@kimberley.ca


