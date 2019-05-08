Stoplights on the 4th Avenue project. C. Newel file.

Please obey traffic lights in Kimberley construction zone

The RCMP and City of Kimberley are reminding residents to exercise patience and obey traffic control devices during the upgrades to 4th Ave. There have been reports of drivers jumping the light, proceeding when they shouldn’t and driving too fast.

READ: 4th Avenue update

The 30 km speed zone and the single alternating lane is to ensure vehicles can travel through the area in a safe manner. A safe work zone allows equipment and operators to work on the upgrades in an efficient manner without concerns with traffic flow.

City operations advises the traffic control light is on a four-minute cycle. This allows vehicles to safely travel from one end to the other at the posted speed limit with a time allotted to ensure all vehicles have gotten through prior to the opposite light changing. It also allows time for crews to move equipment in a safe manner without interrupting traffic flow.

The traffic controls are in place to ensure the project can proceed on time and safely with minimal risk to the workers.

RCMP will be conducting enforcement during construction which is expected to take several months.


