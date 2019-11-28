Plenty of interest in asset sale, Mayor McCormick says

Mayor Don McCormick says there is a certificate on compliance on Bootleg Gap Golf Course that will not allow residential development on the land. Bulletin file.

As was announced last month, the City of Kimberley is proceeding with asset sales, and will be selling the Riverside Campground and Bootleg Gap Golf Course.

Mayor Don McCormick says the city is already receiving plenty of inquiries about the properties.

“There has been lots of interest, but that doesn’t always translate into proposals,” he said.

“We’ll see how much interest there is at the deadline.”

December 19, 2019 is the deadline for proposals to be presented on the properties.

But McCormick says there has been plenty of unsolicited feedback, a lot of people asking for information packages.

“In my experience, you get way more interest than actual proposals.

“We need the right number on the bid prices, and also the right owner and right plan going forward. We need what is in the best interest of the two properties and the community.

“If we don’t get the right buyer with the right proposal, the properties will not be sold.”

McCormick says that there is no reason to be concerned that Bootleg Gap would ever be turned into a residential development.

“There is a certificate of compliance on Bootleg that doesn’t allow for any residential development. The latest stats show that 70 per cent of rounds at Bootleg are visitors. We certainly don’t want to do anything to disrupt that.”

He says if the sales do go through, with a potential sale price of $5million for the two properties, it would have a huge impact on the city budget going into the next five years.


