Plenty of misinformation spreading on Draft Caribou Plan, Wildsight says

The environmental group Wildsight is advocating for the proposals put forward in the Draft Partnership Agreement between B.C., Canada, West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations, which is now in the consultation process.

The plan sets the stage for future actions for recovery of Southern Mountain Caribou, says Wildsight’s John Bergenske. He says it’s clear that people fighting against caribou protection may have little idea of what is in the plans.

“The opposition rhetoric has claimed massive job losses and that everyone will be shut out of the backcountry— neither claim is true,” Bergenske said in a press release. “Caribou are being scapegoated by some in the forest industry now that cut levels will have to be reduced after the large increases that took place to address the mountain pine beetle salvage. Clearly, actions for caribou will lead to minor reductions in timber supply and some recreational use will need to be relocated. However, these actions will not close mills nor the backcountry. Updates to land use plans are necessary in locations across the province if we are to recover wildlife populations into the future.”

No habitat, no wildlife, Bergenske says, noting that it’s not just caribou in decline.

“Management that sustains both our communities and wildlife has been derailed for far too long by policies that favour large industry and uncontrolled recreational use,” he wrote. “The plan put forward by the Saulteau and West Moberley First Nations is a first step to getting us back on track.”

Bergenske encourages those wanting to learn more about the draft plan to attend the upcoming meeting in Cranbrook on April 30 at the Prestige Inn at 5:30 p.m.