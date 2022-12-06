HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Finding the right builder for you and your project

TODAY IN B.C.: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ offers sound advice, perfect for people looking for homebuilding, design and renovation connections and resources.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, like shoring up blocks in a solid foundation, HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations, walks us through finding the right builder for your home building project.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real-time reno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Kettle campaign bell ringers now allowed in front of liquor stores across B.C.
Next story
Events planned to honour victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary

Just Posted

Rockin’ Christmas with Pretty for the People & Friends, Key City Theatre, December 16, 2022. Photo submitted
Know It All: Seasonal festivities abound

All the ice show performers. Photos submitted
Kimberley Skating Club presents Winter Ice Show

Kimberley Dynamiters
Two win weekend for Kimberley Dynamiters

Military Ames launched the petition the past September and have collected over 3,000 signatures in support of the statue. Submitted file.
Military Ames plans to approach Kimberley council again about service dog statue