Finishing details at the Burden renovation. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Finishing details for real-time heritage home reno

TODAY IN BC: Following the Burden family through their real-time renovation

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotifyand Google podcasts.

The excitement is building as the Burdens peek upstairs to check on their 1912 heritage home renovation coming to life.

Colour selections, appliances and final design details are revealed, including an unexpected hiccup with trades brought in by the homeowners, who are wondering if the sub-trades will be able to meet the deadline for final inspections.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage B East Vancouver renovation, and to catch up with Alex Dumitru from Level One Construction and Cara from Triple Dot Design Studio, who explains her strategies to help bring the project together.

“Ninety-five per cent of scenarios you never want the homeowner choosing trades,” said Dumitru. “It just muddies the water and it becomes a problem if somebody screws up – determining who’s liable can create a messy situation.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommmunityPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Rough seas cause cancellation of 18 B.C. Ferries sailings
Next story
Colorado votes on decriminalizing ‘magic mushrooms’

Just Posted

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy play Key City Theatre on November 14, 2022.
Know It All: It’s warm inside where the concerts are

Casey Hanemayer atop the podium after his win at the 2022 Kootenay Up and Down in Cranbrook, one of his eight wins in 21 sanctioned tournaments played this past season. Paul Rodgers photo.
Cranbrook pro disc golfer Casey Hanemayer reflects on 2022 season

Dynamiters defenceman and assistant captain Cam Reid named Jewels on Ninth player of the month. Jonathan Righton photo.
Dynamiters battle Revelstoke Grizzlies and secure 1-0 shootout win

Based on internal commiunications, B.C. may have pressured the federal government to pull support for a reference to an entity that investigates and provides recommendations on transboundary water issues as it relates to Lake Koocanusa.
B.C., Teck opposed to international study of Kootenay watershed pollution