The Burden Family. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST: Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

TODAY IN B.C.: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ debuts

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, a podcast produced by the Homebuilders Association of Vancouver (HAVAN) joins the ‘Today in BC’ Black Press Media family of podcasts.

Host Jennifer-Lee Gunson invites you to ‘Meet the Burdens’.

“This is not a makeover like you might see on reality TV,” said Gunson. “We’re talking real life, a real renovation. Looking to live in the basement with two young children while the upper floors of their 1912 heritage home are fully gutted back to the studs.”

Listeners will get to know the Burden family and hear about their decision and choices made to renovate their forever home.

“So much of this is about relationships and communication,” said Justin Burden, homeowner. “You’re going to be dealing with people for five, six months, during the construction phase, and many months leading up to that. You have to have trust in people. A good rapport. We felt that right away with Cara and Alex. That really put us at ease.”

Working with Triple Dot Design and Level One Construction, the project offers lessons for any homeowner looking to renovate.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityPodcasts

Previous story
Police watchdog investigating in-custody death of young Williams Lake Indigenous man
Next story
Re-elected Quebec Premier Legault looks to form new cabinet after landslide win

Just Posted

The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission entertains presentations at the Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers April 28. From left, Supreme Court Justice Nitya Iyer (chair); Linda Tynan, local government management consultant; and Anton Boegman, B.C.’s chief electoral officer. (Thom Barker photo)
Only small changes to Kootenays proposed in B.C. electoral boundary tweaks

Black Umfolosi at Studio 64 Kimberley, October 29. Facebook file
Know It All: Post-equinox goings on

YCC Kimberley/Cranbrook Coordinator Tim Chapman with crew member Kaite Martin. Wildsight file
Wildsight’s Youth Climate Corps at work in Kimberley Nature Park

The Kimberley Fire Department celebrated the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with their fun-filled annual open house. Paul Rodgers photos.
GALLERY: Kimberley Fire Department celebrates 100 years of Fire Prevention Week