Nick Bray. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Passionate about everything Passive House

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Passionate about everything Passive House, Nick Bray, shares his unlikely journey with Mike and Jennifer-Lee co-hosts of Measure Twice, Cut Once, about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom high-performance house on a 25-foot-wide peat bog in Vancouver.

‘A passive home has the potential to use up to 90% less energy than a typical house creating a huge reduction in energy bills. More importantly, the impact on improved living space for the occupants and a reduction in CO2 emissions to help tackle global warming for the environment are huge,’ says Nick Bray.

Lucila Diaz shares her expansive design solutions for the 18-foot-wide home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
New Kimberley food bank building will get solar panels, heat pump and more through CBT funding

Just Posted

A 4-0 win in game over the Golden rockets in game five sends the Kimberley Dynamiters on to the Eddie Mountain Conference finals where they will take on their historic rivals the Fernie Ghostriders. Paul Rodgers photos.
Nitros knock out Rockets, will face Fernie in round two of playoffs

The interior of the remodelled Food Bank building in Kimberley. CBT photo
New Kimberley food bank building will get solar panels, heat pump and more through CBT funding

L-R standing: Colton Roberts, Steph Roberts (manager), Jeremie Kwasney (Head Coach), Griffin Benoit, Shane Weiler, Finn Bohm, Bodhi Kwasney, Jackson Closs (C), Damien Poulin, Ben Taylor-Vallance, Bryce Chown, Dane Smith, John Marsh (Asst. Coach), Jeff Taylor-Vallance (Ass. Coach). Front Row: Drake Brooks, Cash Kostiuk, Connor Marsh Missing from photo Tyler Kilfoyle
U15 Nitros win banner

Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 is looking for new board members.
Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 is looking for new board members