Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Building plans. Construction estimates. Material Selection. Trade quotes. Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. walks you through the pre-construction planning stage.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
BREAKING: Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured
Next story
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

Just Posted

Pictured Left to Right: Back Row: Assistant Coach Darin Conroy, Carter Chown, Jayden Logodi, Quinn Cooper, Cohen Bell, Rhys Wienke, Vinny Fiorentino, Liam Wienke, Josh Kallies, Grayson Meisner, Nick Vopat, Aidan McKay, Rhys Williams, Head Coach Jeff Keiver Front Row: Brody Taylor, Caden Williams, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Brayden Conroy, Ryder Duczek, Brennan Koch Missing: Assistant Coach Charlie Cooper
Cranbrook U18 Bucks capture gold at Trail tournament

The Dynamiters are wearing special autism awareness jerseys this month. Dynamiters Facebook photo
One win, one shoot out loss for Dynamiters over weekend

Skiers and snowboarders enjoying Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2020. Colby Katzberg file.
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Community Day set for Jan. 15

A prescribed burn in the Nakusp and Area Community Forest.
Kimberley Fire Department will be burning slash piles today