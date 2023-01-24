Kathy Yuen drills into the importance of keeping the communication channels open for the success of your home building project. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: What’s the Drill? Home Building Communication Strategies

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Kathy Yuen, owner of Phase One Design drills into the importance of keeping the communication channels open for the success of your home building project. Hint, it takes more than coffee and donuts!

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Appeal for ‘revolutionary’ change voiced at B.C.’s latest reconicilation awards
Next story
B.C. Greens appoint former children’s surgeon Sanjiv Gandhi as 2nd deputy leader

Just Posted

The Kimberley Dynamiters lost both games over the weekend. Paul Rodgers photos.
Two loss weekend as Dynamiters continue to struggle on offensive end

The Kimberley Nordic Club is gearing up to host the prestigious Western Championships, which will draw hundreds of racers, coaches, support staff and spectators to Kimberley in February. Dan Clark photo.
Kimberley Nordic Club gears up to host Western Canadian Championships

RCMP ERT officers apprehend a suspect in Marysville.
Lockdown lifted after suspect safely arrested in Marysville

Radon is a concern for indoor environments such as schools. (National Health Authority video still)
Interior Health testing radon in schools