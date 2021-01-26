Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo
Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo

2 years after his riderless horse was found, police believe Merritt cowboy was killed

Two years after he went missing, Ben Tyner’s family makes video plea for information

Two years after he went missing, RCMP say they believe Ben Tyner, a Merritt cowboy, was the victim of homicide.

His family is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to finding Tyner and to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for his death, according to a police news release.

Tyner disappeared Jan. 26, 2019. He was a worker on a Merritt area ranch.

His riderless horse, discovered on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats, prompted a large scale search effort.

Tyner’s parents and brother have released a video plea for information that could give the family closure.

In it, his father Richard Tyner describes Ben as a “gentle giant” who travelled across the United States, and to Russia and Australia, before moving to Merritt.

“To have to live with Ben’s disappearance is the most painful, excruciating experience ever,” he said through tears. “We are constantly praying that someone who knows something will come forward.”

RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is in charge of the investigation. The release states that in order to protect their ongoing efforts, police cannot release the details that lead them to believe Tyner is a homicide victim.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

 
