(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Police charge B.C. men with kidnapping in Alberta

Pair accused of assault, robbery, weapons offences and more after Grande Prairie abduction

A pair of B.C. men have been arrested and charged after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Grande Praire, Alta. last month.

Grand Prairie RCMP report that on July 26, at 1:08 a.m. they responded to a report of a break-and-enter at the Silvercrest Lodge. Witnesses reported seeing two men force their way into a room with an axe. When police arrived, the suspects and two occupants of the room were gone – and police say the occupants were abducted.

The police were able to locate the victims and suspects, and arrested two B.C. men.

Joshua Hamm, a 30-year-old Maple Ridge resident, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, three of robbery, assault with a weapon, other weapons offences, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats, and a total of 18 charges.

Ken Hildebrandt, 29, of Prince George faces similar charges. Charges are often dropped or changed, and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Both men are in custody and will appear in the Grand Prairie Provincial Courthouse on Aug. 14.

READ ALSO: B.C. gearing up for heat wave as majority of province remains in a drought

READ ALSO: Ottawa police identify 15 suspects in storming of Senegalese Embassy

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMaple RidgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. daycare OK to remove family for not getting COVID-19 vaccine: ruling
Next story
Highest court refuses to hear B.C. church appeal on COVID-19 ruling

Just Posted

The Kimberley Aquatic Centre will close from September 4 to October 3 for a comprehensive upgrade project. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Aquatic Centre to close for one month this fall for upgrade project

TJ Foley was at Purcell Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 9 raising funds to support him on his trip to compete at the 2023 Youth World Championships in Seoul, South Korea. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley climber headed to Youth World Championships in South Korea

This photo taken near Cranbrook shows a meteor streaking through the constellation Aquila.
Watch for Perseid Meteor Shower Sunday

Kim Mitchell headlines Friday, Aug. 11, at Rocking the Kootenays Festival in Cranbrook. (Al Pettman photo)
Kim Mitchell, welcome to the neighbourhood