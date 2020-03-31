Police investigate break in at Kimberley rock, gem, crystal supplier

RCMP investigating a break and enter into a Kimberley rock, gem, and crystal business located on Howard Street, which took place some time between March 20 and 28.

A suspect, or suspects, are believed to have gained entrance to the building by removing bars on a window. They then stole crystals and polished rock skulls.

The owner of the business functions primarily as a wholesale suppliers to other local retailers who sell his products.

Police ask that you keep your eye open for these unique items or anyone selling them and if so report them to police or BC Crime Stoppers at www.bccrimestoppers.com

The Kimberley RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-427-4811.

Please note that the gems and sculptures pictured in this article are similar products and may not actually be the specific stolen items.

