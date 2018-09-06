Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Police say they’re investigating a shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., where there are reports of multiple people being shot.

Local radio station CKTB says four people were wounded in the incident and were taken to hospital.

Niagara regional police are asking members of the public to stay out of the area of Queenston Street and Geneva Street.

Police say they will provide more details shortly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three driver examiners in East Kootenay: ICBC
Next story
Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

Just Posted

Relocated Kimberley clients return home

KIMBERLEY – With the rescinding of the evacuation alert for Kimberley on… Continue reading

Kimberley Councillor Darryl Oakley to run again

Running for his third term, Kimberley City Councillor Darryl Oakley says that… Continue reading

Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo goes full steam ahead

After last year’s fire-induced cancellation, the sold-out bike race comes back in full force

Printing delay for Bulletin and Townsman

Attention, Townsman and Bulletin readers: Due to an industrial incident, our press… Continue reading

Hopes high for Dynamiters as new season begins Friday

Coach Stuart looks to returning core of nine players to lead the team

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Trains along the route were discontinued by the B.C. government in 2002

Three driver examiners in East Kootenay: ICBC

ICBC responds to concerns about departure of new driver examiner in East Kootenay

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

BCHL Today: Road heavy sched for Wenatchee Wild and a Mainland division deal

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read