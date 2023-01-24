UPDATED: Four 13-yr-old boys arrested in alleged attack on Toronto transit workers

The teens cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

A TTC worker is shown in a bus while on shift in Toronto on April 23, 2020. Police continue to investigate after up to 15 youth allegedly attacked two Toronto Transit Commission workers on a bus. Toronto police say officers responded to the area of Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto police say they’ve charged four 13-year-old boys after two transit workers were allegedly swarmed and attacked on a city bus.

Police say they got a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday regarding an alleged assault in the east end.

They say there was an altercation between a group of boys aboard a Toronto Transit Commission bus and two TTC employees who were on board were allegedly assaulted by the boys.

Investigators say the boys then fled the area. Police say they arrested four teen suspects.

They say two 13-year-old boys have been charged with one count of assault and two other 13-year-old boys have been charged with two counts of assault.

The teens cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and are set to appear in court on March 21.

Initial reports said 10 to 15 youth may have been involved.

Toronto police say officers responded to an area in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.

Police described the injuries as minor, noting the initial report noted no obvious signs of injury.

The TTC called the attack a “despicable” swarming and assault.

The investigation comes days after police say a TTC bus driver was shot with a BB gun while waiting to take over a bus on Saturday evening.

