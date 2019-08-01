West Vancouver council is the elected decision-making body for the District and is comprised of the mayor and six councillors. (District of West Vancouver photo)

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Police are investigating death threats made towards West Vancouver mayor and council.

Officers responded to reports of graffiti at 1552 Esquimalt Avenue at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, West Vancouver police said in a news release Thursday. There, they found three large information boards for proposed apartment buildings defaced with spray paint reading “Kill Booth” and “Kill Council” in large letters.

The vandalized signs were removed immediately.

“This is very concerning for us,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “We take all reports of threats seriously, and an investigation has been launched in an effort to identify any suspects.”

Police believe the graffiti was made between Tuesday at 3 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 a.m.

ALSO READ: Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-925-7300 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP confirm robbery at Kootenay Savings Radium Branch

Just Posted

RCMP confirm robbery at Kootenay Savings Radium Branch

Columbia Valley RCMP have confirmed that there was a robbery at Kootenay… Continue reading

Kootenay Lake ferry still out of action

Just one ferry will service the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals this weekend

WildSafe reports decrease in wildlife reports in Kimberley/Cranbrook

WildSafeBC is reporting a decrease in wildlife reports this year compared to… Continue reading

UPDATED: Wildfire burning south of Cranbrook

A large plume of smoke became visible from the community on Wednesday afternoon

First Saturday celebrates the arts in Kimberley

There isn’t a summer weekend in Kimberley where there isn’t something going… Continue reading

Video: Good Samaritan climbs tall B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

“For the sake of tradition” – Queer Anglican minister reflects on same-gender marriage vote

Minister feels ‘hamstrung’ by group of people intent on preserving the traditional view of marriage

Kootenay Anglican bishop voices favour for same-gender marriages

Kootenay Diocese among 19 out of 30 around country to voice approval for same-gender marriage

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Most Read