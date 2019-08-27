Police report deceased individual on Highway 3

The highway 10 kilometres east of Cranbrook was shut down briefly Monday morning after emergency services personnel responded to a motor vehicle incident and found a body at the side of the road, according to an RCMP spokesperson.

“I can confirm that on August 26th at approximately 9:20 AM, Cranbrook RCMP and East Kootenay Traffic Services attended an incident on Highway 3/93 east of Cranbrook in which an individual was found deceased at the side of the highway,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov. “East Kootenay Traffic Services, Cranbrook RCMP and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing with the investigation.

“No further information is being sought from the public and no further information is available.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
