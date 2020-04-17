Trail Times file photo

Police report spree of vehicle thefts in the Kootenays

Cpl. Devon Reid says police suspect the same person or persons involved in all three cases

Police suspect the same culprits are behind three vehicles stolen from three detachment zones – Creston, Salmo and Greater Trail – over the past 48 hours.

This case began to unfold at the Trail Safeway on Thursday night.

Someone recognized a pickup parked in the lot as the same truck reported on social media as stolen from Salmo earlier in the day.

Cpl. Devon Reid says while on route, officers were able to confirm this was the stolen vehicle by running the plates.

By the time a unit from the Greater District RCMP arrived at the East Trail grocery store, however, the suspect, or suspects, were able to take off and elude police.

“The vehicle subsequently fled from police, travelling east toward Fruitvale and Salmo,” Reid told the Trail Times.

He says multiple persons witnessed this vehicle, a red, 2007 GMC pickup with BC Plate MF7256, driving erratically in Trail and Fruitvale.

Police ultimately located the truck, abandoned, at an address on Ross Spur Road between Fruitvale and Salmo.

The GMC has been seized pending a forensic exam.

Reid says another vehicle was subsequently recovered in Salmo – this one was stolen from Creston earlier in the day on Thursday – then abandoned in Salmo. Police believe the same suspect or suspects ditched the Creston vehicle in the village then took off in the truck.

But there’s more.

Reid says after the GMC was abandoned in Ross Spur, police suspect the same persons stole a third truck from Fruitvale and used it as a get-a-way vehicle.

Yet to be found, this third set of wheels is described as a red, 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 with BC plate NN7332.

The Trail RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the erratic driving of the stolen GMC truck, or anyone who may be able to provide a description of, or information regarding the identity of the culprit(s) involved, to contact the detachment at 250.364.2566.

Additionally, anyone with information regarding the location of the Dodge Ram truck reported stolen from Fruitvale, is asked to call the Trail RCMP.

To call in a tip and remain completely anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictPolice

