Police request assistance for missing woman

Cranbrook woman last seen on Monday afternoon at family home

Police are searching for a missing woman who may be suffering from dementia.

RCMP say Sharron Johnson was last seen at the family home in Cranbrook on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Johnson is 65 years old, with straight, shoulder-length blonde hair. She is described as 5’2” and between 160-165 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing black tights and a bright orange shirt or dark blue sweater with blue slip-on shoes.

If anyone sees her please call 911 and continue to observe until police are able to attend.