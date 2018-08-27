Police request assistance for missing woman

Police are searching for a missing woman who may be suffering from dementia.
RCMP say Sharron Johnson was last seen at the family home in Cranbrook on Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Johnson is 65 years old, with straight, shoulder-length blonde hair. She is described as 5’2” and between 160-165 pounds.
Police say she was last seen wearing black tights and a bright orange shirt or dark blue sweater with blue slip-on shoes.
If anyone sees her please call 911 and continue to observe until police are able to attend.