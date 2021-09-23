A parked Kelowna RCMP cruiser on Alumni Way on Sept. 23. Mounties have asked the public to avoid the area of Academy Way due to an ongoing police incident. (Twila Amato/Capital News)

A parked Kelowna RCMP cruiser on Alumni Way on Sept. 23. Mounties have asked the public to avoid the area of Academy Way due to an ongoing police incident. (Twila Amato/Capital News)

Police response near UBC Okanagan caused by man allegedly wielding gun

The length of the closure is not yet known at this time

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP said this morning’s closure of Academy Way between John Hindle Drive and Acadia Street was caused by a man allegedly behaving erratically with a gun.

In a statement, police said a woman reported being assaulted by an armed man in the 800-block of Academy Way in Kelowna. The Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in and a 28-year-old Kelowna man has been taken into police custody.

“Officers evacuated the surrounding residences and established contact with the suspect,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Insp. Adam MacIntosh said the RCMP is thanking the public for their cooperation during the closure.

“We were able to bring this incident to a safe resolution for everyone and the roadway and area are open once again,” he said.

The RCMP is holding a rare media availability at 11:30 a.m. regarding the incident and this story will be updated with further information following that.

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of Academy Way due to an ongoing police incident.

Academy Way between Hindle Drive and Acadia Street is currently closed. The length of the closure is not yet known at this time.

“We are also asking the public not to post or talk about the movement of police officers in the area,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “This can create a risk to both our officers and the public.”

More to come.

READ MORE: Body of missing Lake Country man found

READ MORE: Westbank First Nation sign historic agreement with BC RCMP

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Prince George bylaw targeting homeless people ‘scapegoats’ the poor, says expert
Next story
Province cuts funding for police naloxone kits amid B.C. opioid pandemic

Just Posted

Casey Hanemayer teeing off at Falcons Flight on his way to one of his many podium finishes so far this season. His recent third-place finish at the Foxwood Open in Ontario has secured him a spot at the United States Disc Golf Championship in Rock Hill, S.C. in October. Photo courtesy of Andre Lodder - Parked Pro.
Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer qualifies for United States Disc Golf Championship

BCCDC numbers for the week of September 12 to 18, 2021. BCCDC file
Kimberley COVID numbers at 8 according to latest data

Two Calgary men were arrested for fraudulent sales of RV camping lots, cabin lots and dock spaces at Sweetwater Resort at Lake Koocanusa in the East Kootenay.
Two arrested, charged, in fraud case at Sweetwater Resort at Koocanusa

Rob Morrison spent $3,630 on Facebook ads between Aug. 22 to Sept. 20 during his campaign to be re-elected as Kootenay-Columbia MP. Photo: Rob Morrison Facebook page
Rob Morrison led Kootenay-Columbia candidates in Facebook spending