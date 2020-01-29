UPDATE: Two arrested north of Williams Lake after police warn residents to stay inside

Officers had also warned drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

RCMP asked residents living at Lynes Creek Road and Highway 97 north of Williams Lake to stay in their homes on Jan. 29, 2020. Police set up road blocks and were checking vehicles. (Photo submitted)

Two men were arrested north of Williams Lake after an RCMP pursuit involving a Ford pickup truck Wednesday, Jan. 29 that started south of the city and ended in the use of a spike belt and foot chase.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said the incident began at about 10:40 a.m. when an officer tried to stop the pickup truck for speeding on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake.

When the officer could not stop the vehicle, another police vehicle joined him. They pursued the truck as it circled around, travelled north and then headed off Highway 97 toward Big Lake and eventually along the Mountain House Road, which connects to Highway 97 north of Williams Lake.

“We attempted to stop the vehicle at Mountain House Road near Highway 97 North and (the driver) refused to stop,” Pelley said. “It was spike-belted. At least three of the tires deflated and it went nearly 200 metres and pulled into a driveway.”

Two suspects emerged from the truck and started to run away in the area of Lynes Creek Road and Highway 97.

A foot chase ensued and one of the suspects was apprehended a short distance away, Pelley said.

Through local media, police asked nearby residents to remain in their homes and, if travelling, to not pick up any pedestrians. They also conducted vehicle checks in a road block on Highway 97.

“Over the course of the next couple of hours several properties were checked in the area, tracks were followed, police dog services attended from Quesnel and officers continued tracking up over the highway into the Lynes Creek Road area.”

Eventually the second suspect was located near a residence on Lynes Creek Road and taken into custody.

Both suspects are not well-known to police, however, they are known to police contact, Pelley said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from police under the criminal code are being considered against the driver.

When asked if the truck was stolen, Pelley said that has yet to be determined and police are following up with the owner of the vehicle.

Praising the work of the Williams Lake RCMP General Duty officers, the Crime Reduction Unit, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services, police dog services and the Quesnel RCMP assistance, Pelley said the terrain was difficult.

“They went through high snow levels and icy roads for great distances to pursue these offenders,” he said, adding no injuries to either the suspects or the officers were observed.

