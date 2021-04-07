Yves Castonguay, 47, is wanted on hate crime and mischief charges in connection to vandalism at the Chinese Cultural Centre in April 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

Yves Castonguay, 47, is wanted on hate crime and mischief charges in connection to vandalism at the Chinese Cultural Centre in April 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

Police seek man charged with hate crime in Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre vandalism

Yves Castonguay, 47, is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for the April 2020 incident

Vancouver police are on the hunt for a man charged in connection to vandalism found on the Chinese Cultural Centre last spring.

On Wednesday (April 7), police said they were looking for Yves Castonguay, 47, in an incident that left hateful graffiti on the centre in April 2020.

Police allege that Castonguay walked into the courtyard of the Chinese Cultural Centre at Keefer Street in Chinatown on the afternoon of April 2, 2020, and wrote disturbing, racist remarks targeting the East Asian community on four large glass windows.

Castonguay is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for one count of public incitement of hatred and one count of mischief to property. He was charged on March 30 but has failed to attend his court date.

“Vancouver Police saw a 717 per cent increase in crimes that contained an element of hate, bias, and prejudice last year, with people of East Asian descent being the primary targets,” said Cont. Tania Visintin. “The criminal charge for public incitement of hatred is a serious, specific charge that is rarely used. We are pleased that investigators were able to secure it.”

Anyone who sees Castonguay or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police.

READ MORE: Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Residents want large concert venue built between Nelson and Castlegar
Next story
Keep your snow tires on until April 30: B.C. transportation ministry

Just Posted

Cranbrook SAR, Bighorn Helicopters and BCEHS responded to multiple calls over the long weekend. (Cranbrook SAR file)
Cranbrook Search and Rescue respond to multiple calls over Easter weekend

SAR, BCEHS and Bighorn Helicopters worked together to successfully help several injured people

The RDEK is banning the sale of fireworks in electoral areas between May 1 - Oct. 1. Trevor Crawley photo.
Regional district’s ban on sale of fireworks to begin in May

A ban on the sale of fireworks in rural parts of the… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Go Go Grannies have held many fundraisers for the grandmothers of Africa over the years. Kimberley Bulletin file.
Kimberley’s Go Go Grannies invite you to online fundraising concert

The Kimberley Go Go Grannies invite you to join them in assisting… Continue reading

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

Castlegar courthouse
Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident

The charges have been upgraded

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

The RDEK is urging residents to use caution while spring burning as early season grass fires are not uncommon. (Cranbrook Townsman file)
RDEK urges caution while spring burning

The Regional District of East Kootenay is asking residents to be vigilant while spring cleaning

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

RCMP say the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous claimed two lives. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Grandfather among two killed in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

WHL team identifies one victim as player’s grandfather

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate

The study, which federal officials monitored closely, was ended early with a change of government in Ontario

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Singh rejects more extreme NDP policy resolutions, like scrapping military

A resolution from the NDP’s Spadina-Fort York riding association commits to ‘phasing out’ the Canadian Armed Forces

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
21 Vancouver Canucks players, 4 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

The source infection was acquired in a community setting and is a variant of concern

New listings of residential properties are rising in 2021. Kootenay Association of Realtors
Strong Kootenay real estate market continues; new listings rising

New listings of residential properties are rising in 2021

Most Read