Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UPDATE: Abducted Vancouver children returned home safely

One woman has been arrested

Vancouver Police say two children believed to be abducted by a Vancouver woman have been found safe and returned home.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the abduction.

No Amber Alert was issued in the case, as police say it did not meet the criteria for an alert to be activated. Investigators did not believe the children had been harmed or were at risk of imminent danger.

Previously published details identifying the suspect and children have been removed for privacy reasons.

