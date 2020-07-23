Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Police seized nearly 200 kilograms of methamphetamine Sunday after a pair of men allegedly crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally with an ATV and a trailer in Abbotsford.

Police seized nearly 200 kilograms of methamphetamine Sunday after a pair of men allegedly crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally with an ATV and a trailer in Abbotsford.

The RCMP say residents in the area of Mt. Lehman Road reported seeing an ATV crossing the border. The RCMP Border Integrity Enforcement Team, Abbotsford Police and US Border Patrol responded. An RCMP news release said one man was arrested in a nearby blueberry field, and police seized an ATV and Trailer containing duffle bags with “bulk level methamphetamine” totaling 198 kilograms, or nearly 440 pounds.

The man arrested was an American, Zacchary Marcus Scott Hecock. He has been charged with the importation and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and remanded in custody.

The case is likely one of the largest seizures of meth in Canadian history, Cpl. Daniel Michaud, a media relatioins officer with the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime section.

There has been at least one larger seizure in international waters, but Michaud says the Abbotsford case is likely “near the top” of those occurring at Canada’s land border.

Gangs are often linked to such large smuggling operations, Michaud said.

“Usually, if we’re talking about these quantities of drugs, the chance that organized crime is involved is pretty high. We are invstigating but haven’t confirmed anything so far.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter