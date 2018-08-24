Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

In the world of relationships, this would not be considered the most subtle way to end one.

Chase RCMP report that they received a request for assistance on Aug. 16.

When officers arrived, a 42-year-old man asked them to speak with his ex-girlfriend about not attending his residence anymore.

“Police spoke with the woman who was unaware the relationship had ended,” says Cpl. Scott Linklater in a news release. “The woman advised that she understood the relationship is now over and will no longer contact the man.”

Chase police could not be reached for comment on this new role in the relationship world.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires
Next story
Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Just Posted

Little change in Meachen Creek fire overnight

BC Wildfire Service says there was little change in the Meachen Creek… Continue reading

Air quality monitoring station installed in Cranbrook

Station went live Friday morning

2018 Kootenay Game Changer nominees announced

Game Changing community members will be honoured at Awards Gala on September 22, 2018

City of Kimberley releases Drinking Water Report for 2017

Kimberley saw a 14.9 per cent increase in water consumption from the previous year.

Governor General Award Winner

Sierra Cooper had the highest overal GPA for Grades 11 and 12.

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley, Creston, Cranbrook and Fernie.

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Most Read