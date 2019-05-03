Police warn of another scam after senior defrauded

RCMP are asking scam victims to contact them as part of an ongoing investigation

Cranbrook RCMP are issuing a public warning after a local senior was defrauded a large amount of money.

According to police, a fraudster called a local senior on their home phone and pretended to be a bank employee. The senior was convinced that her credit card had been compromised and that she needed to call the number on the back of her credit card to speak with the fraud department.

The victim hung-up the phone, picked it back up, heard a dial tone, and dialed the bank. However, the suspects never disconnected the line and it is believed they played a recording of a dial tone before answering and pretending to be a bank representative.

After a series of back and forth phone calls, the scammer convinced the senior to transfer large amounts of money to specific accounts or addresses overseas.

“These fraudsters are using scare tactics in order to gain the trust of their victims,” said Forgeron. “A representative from the bank is not going to tell you to keep their phone calls private. Please tell someone if you are being harassed and asked for large sums of money.”

Vancouver Police Department is currently investigating the same con that has stolen $3.1 million from seniors. However, approximately $2.5 million has been recovered to date, according to Cst. Katie Forgeron.

The investigation into these frauds is ongoing. Cranbrook RCMP believes there may be additional victims who have not reported the fraud and are asking them to call Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

BC Hydro is also issuing a warning about scammers claiming to be from BC Hydro trying to obtain private banking information.

BC Hydro has received dozens of reports of new scam emails that “spoof” a BC Hydro email address, sending messages that appear to be from BC Hydro, but are not. The scale of this attempt is unprecedented as it is known that thousands of emails are being sent out to addresses across the country.

In these messages, customers are directed to click a link to access their account refund by submitting their banking information. This is a scam.

Customers should be wary of any messages that seem suspicious or unexpected, including an unexpected email that references account or billing status that seems to be incorrect. To avoid falling victim to this scam, BC Hydro wants its customers to know:

· It does not offer refunds or credits through Interac e-transfer.

· It does not collect credit card or bank account information by email.

· If a customer doubts the authenticity of an email, they should call BC Hydro immediately at 1 800 BCHYDRO or check their account on MyHydro.

Customers are encouraged to report suspected fraud to their local police department and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1 888 495 8501.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

