Pools closed at Fairmont, Radium

No timeline to indicate when both locations will reopen

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort has temporarily closed their public pools due to concerns with current flow rates that could pose a safety risk to guests, according to a statement posted on social media.

The resort said it has been collaborating with the regional district and the Interior Health Authority, which is currently reviewing and assessing the safety concerns.

The pools have been closed since Thursday last week, but an update is expected on Monday, Jan. 13.

Additionally, Radium Hot Springs also announced the closure of its hot and cool pools due to safety concerns in the wet hall, according to a bulletin from Parks Canada.

There is no information indicating a timeline for reopening.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter