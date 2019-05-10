Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Pope Francis has vowed to combat the sexual abuse of nuns and urged religious sisters to just say no when clergy want to use them as maids.

Francis told 850 superiors of religious orders gathered Friday for the triennial assembly of the International Union of Superiors General, the main umbrella group of nuns, that theirs is a vocation of service, not servitude.

The union’s president, Maltese Sister Carmen Sammut, told Francis that clergy abuse of sisters was “diffuse in many parts of the world,” while there were cases too of nuns abusing other nuns.

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was “a serious, grave problem.” He said: “We have to fight this, and also the service of religious sisters: Please: service yes, servitude no.”

READ MORE: Searing testimony heard at Vatican sex abuse summit

READ MORE: Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
US hikes tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing vows retaliation
Next story
B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

Just Posted

Snowpacks remain below normal

East Kootenay snowpacks at 70 per cent of normal

Kimberley’s grads fundraising

Selkirk’s Class of 2019 is busy preparing for grad festivities the weekend… Continue reading

Arne Sahlen honours his mother with A Century of Music and Life

Pianist Arne Sahlen will present ‘100 Years of Musical Marvels’ at Kimberley… Continue reading

With new garbage truck, recycling options, Kimberley’s garbage volume is down

In June of last year the City of Kimberley rolled out their… Continue reading

Paper Excellence donates to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

Presentation was made at the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill Thursday

Amazon’s Bezos says he’ll send a spaceship to the moon

The announcement for the usually secretive space company came with all the glitz of an Apple product launch

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality T.V. show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Lighthouses on BC coast converting to renewable energy

Lightstations moving away from diesel, embracing solar and wind power

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Most Read