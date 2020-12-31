Post box bandits run amok in Elk Valley

At least six community post boxes have been broken into in the last two months

Community postbox break-ins are plaguing the Elk Valley, with multiple incidents of boxes being broken into occurring since the beginning on November.

“It appears that it’s happening at various times throughout the day and the suspects are very quick at getting into the boxes,” said Cpl. Dan Hay of the Elk Valley RCMP detachment, adding that at least six community post boxes have been broken into between Elko and Sparwood.

He anyone with information, or anyone that saw anything suspicious reach out to the RCMP immediately.

With investigations ongoing, Cpl. Hay said he had not seen a spree like this before in the Elk Valley.

“It happens time to time to the occasional mailbox, though this has definitely been an ongoing issue just in the Elk Valley … so we do think the suspects are local.

“I would think with COVID-19 and the increase in packages being mailed this year, someone’s taking advantage,” said Cpl. Hay.

“Over five years (at Elk Valley RCMP) I’ve never seen a spree like this.”

It’s not known what has been stolen from the community post boxes that have been broken into, but the RCMP encouraged people to check their boxes daily to limit the risk of losing parcels or mail to the thieves.

A spokesperson for Canada post said that they were working in collaboration with RCMP in their investigations.

“All affected mailbox compartments were repaired immediately or will be repaired in short order. If mail delivery is interrupted affected customers can pick up their mail at their local post office,” they said.

“We take these matters and the security of the mail very seriously … when these types of incidents occur, we ask customers who believe they have not received a specific piece of mail to contact the sender. Customers who have not received an expected parcel should inform the sender, who may initiate a claim with Canada Post Customer Service. Customers concerned about identity fraud should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.”

