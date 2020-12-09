Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy SD5.

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy SD5.

Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Mount Baker Secondary in Cranbrook

The individual was present at school on November 30, December 1

The BC Centre for Disease Control and Interior Health are reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure at Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.

The exposure event is listed on November 30 and December 1, 2020.

According to an information bulletin from Interior Health, the individual was present at the school on November 30 and December 1.

IH has sent out letters recommending self-isolation for anyone who has come in contact with the individual. They also recommend that anyone with symptoms call 811 and get tested as soon as possible.

IH says they are monitoring the situation and will implement additional public health measures as needed.

READ MORE: Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF
Next story
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

Just Posted

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy SD5.
Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Mount Baker Secondary in Cranbrook

The individual was present at school on November 30, December 1

Kimberley Alpine Resort set to open one day early thanks to snow making operations, made possible by colder temperatures. Matt Mosteller photo.
Kimberley Alpine Resort to begin season one day early

KAR will open for operations Friday, Dec. 11

Making the donation on behalf of the USW Local 1-405 are from front to back socially distant are: Haylie Farquhar Lifeguard, receiving the donation Heather Smith Kimberley Food Bank, Ilo Van Gilder Aquatic Coordinator, Loreen Wilson Park and Arena Caretaker and Kim Tuff Bylaw Officer. File submitted.
USW Local 1-405 Annual Food Bank donations

The United Steelworkers are proud to be community members first and foremost… Continue reading

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Volunteer shown is Paula Mihalcheon organizing grocery bags of recovered food for delivery. Mince pies were made by Rhonda Turner of Mountain Range Catering, they will be included in holiday hampers organized by local group, Seniors Helping Seniors.
Kimberley Food Recovery Project surpasses 100,000 pounds of food collected

The Kimberley Food Recovery Program passed a major milestone this week, having… Continue reading

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Fraser Valley farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond questions the NDP government in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

B.C. Liberals call for increased senior home testing

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.
Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Most Read