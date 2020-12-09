Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Mount Baker Secondary in Cranbrook

The individual was present at school on November 30, December 1

The BC Centre for Disease Control and Interior Health are reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure at Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.

The exposure event is listed on November 30 and December 1, 2020.

According to an information bulletin from Interior Health, the individual was present at the school on November 30 and December 1.

IH has sent out letters recommending self-isolation for anyone who has come in contact with the individual. They also recommend that anyone with symptoms call 811 and get tested as soon as possible.

IH says they are monitoring the situation and will implement additional public health measures as needed.

